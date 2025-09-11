Maligaon (Assam) [India], September 11 (ANI): Indian Railways announced the introduction of three new pairs of train services from Sairang station in Aizawl. These trains will significantly enhance rail connectivity between the state capital of Mizoram and important destinations across the country.

According to the release, the inaugural runs of all three pairs of trains will take place on September 13, followed by the commencement of regular services on the notified dates. The details of the inaugural run and regular train services of all three pairs of trains are listed below.

The inaugural run of Train No. 02507 (Sairang - Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express is scheduled to depart from Sairang station at 10:00 hrs on 13-09-2025 (Saturday), arriving at Anand Vihar Terminal at 07:30 hrs on 15-09-2025 (Monday). Regular services of Train No. 20507 (Sairang - Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express will commence from September 19, departing Sairang every Friday at 16:30 hrs and reaching Anand Vihar Terminal at 10:50 hrs on Sunday. Similarly, Train No. 20508 (Anand Vihar Terminal - Sairang) Rajdhani Express will begin regular services from September 21, leaving Anand Vihar Terminal every Sunday at 19:50 hrs and arriving at Sairang at 15:15 hrs on Tuesday. The trains will operate via Badarpur Jn., Guwahati, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, and Bhagalpur.

Train No. 05609 (Bairabi - Sairang) Special will run from Bairabi on September 13 at 10:00 hrs, reaching Sairang at 11:15 hrs. Following this, it will commence its inaugural run as Train No. 05610 (Sairang - Guwahati) Special at 12:30 hrs from Sairang, arriving at Guwahati at 02:30 hrs the next day. Regular services of Train No. 15609 (Guwahati - Sairang) Express will start from September 13, departing Guwahati daily at 19:00 hrs and arriving at Sairang at 08:30 hrs the next day. Likewise, Train No. 15610 (Sairang - Guwahati) Express will begin regular services from September 14, leaving Sairang daily at 19:00 hrs and reaching Guwahati at 08:30 hrs the next day.

The inaugural run of Express Train No. 03126 will start at 10:00 hrs on September 13, arriving at Kolkata at 17:00 hrs the next day. Regular services of Train No. 13125 (Kolkata - Sairang) Tri-Weekly Express will commence from September 16, departing Kolkata every Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 12:25 hrs, arriving at Sairang at 19:45 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No. 13126 (Sairang - Kolkata) Tri-Weekly Express will start from September 18, leaving Sairang every Monday, Thursday, and Friday at 07:15 hrs, arriving at Kolkata at 14:30 hrs the next day. These trains will operate via Badarpur Jn., Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Golakganj, New Jalpaiguri, and Malda Town. (ANI)

