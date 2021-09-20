Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) A three-day Green Festival, a first of its kind literary festival in the country, focusing on climate literature, climate change and renewable energy will be conducted by Kerala based literary group, Carpus Media.

The festival will be held at Bengaluru in early 2022 and have key-note speeches by national and international subject experts, the organisers said.

Carpus Media said the event will comprise conversations on geopolitics of climate change, green funds, the global pursuit of green hydrogen and renewable energy and its socio-economic challenges.

The festival, which will be hybrid because of the pandemic, will have writers of climate fiction and nature poets reading and discussing their work, innovators and inventors showcasing their products to save the world from heating up, a Carpus media release said.

"A festival of this kind is highly contextual in India at the moment with the Prime Minister himself being aggressive and proactive about the country's pursuit of green and clean energy. Some of the country's biggest corporate companies have also been vocal about making India a global leader in producing green hydrogen," Sabin Iqbal, writer and novelist, who has curated several International literary festivals, said.

Carpus Media said there will be an exhibition of climate–change-related photographs, workshops, book sales, display and sale of green products and accessories on the sidelines of the festival, apart from cultural shows and entertainment in the evening.

Denise Jacob , Director of Carpus Media, the organisers of the Green Festival, said Bengaluru was ideal for Green Festival "due to the vibrancy of the city."

