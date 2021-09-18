New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched a unique project titled "Mobile Music Bus", a mobile music classroom and recording studio.

On this occasion, he said, "This is India's first mobile music classroom and recording studio. Now children will no longer need to go out to learn music. Instead, the music itself will reach them."

Also Read | Airlines Can Operate 85% of Pre-COVID-19 Domestic Flights.

''The Music Bus would reach the children at large, identify their artistic passion and lay a foundation upon which the School of Specialized Excellence would build upon and assist these children in pursuing their passion and achieve the heights of success in that field. Every family expects their child to have some artistic talent, but when the child wants to make that art his passion, they are advised to pay more attention to studies," he said.

Speaking further, the Deputy Chief Minister said that under this project, a bus has been transformed into a moving music class, a high-quality music recording studio and a performing stage.

Also Read | Bihar Priest Arrested on Charges of Religious Conversions, VHP Members Say Accused Involved in Conversion of 30 Hindu Families to Christianity.

"This Mobile Music Bus will reach 5,000 children from government schools as well as low-income communities in Delhi to enable learning through music through regular workshops conducted by trained facilitators. The Music Bus Studio is also equipped with a Smart TV, which will be used to share digital educational music videos on issues related to social-emotional health and well-being,'' he added.

The studio is armed with sufficient power back up to run seamlessly for at least 8 hours, even without electricity. The concept of this bus was introduced by Manzil Mystics, a group of children studying in Delhi Government schools. It is funded by SBI Card under CSR, the Deputy CM informed.

"The Music Bus Project will organize once weekly music workshops and monthly happy circles for the betterment of their social and emotional health and to provide exposure to stage performances which would benefit maximum children,'' Sisodia added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)