New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in collaboration with the National Quantum Mission (NQM) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), on Wednesday launched India's first Undergraduate (UG) Minor Program in Quantum Technologies.

This initiative aims to prepare India's workforce for the quantum revolution, positioning the nation as a global leader in cutting-edge quantum innovation, the AICTE said in a statement.

The UG Minor Program in Quantum Technologies is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by addressing the strategic and multidisciplinary needs of the quantum ecosystem. It spans four verticals: Quantum Computation and Simulation, Quantum Communication and Cryptography, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Materials and Devices.

The program was unveiled at an event attended by prominent dignitaries, including AICTE Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam, DST Secretary Prof. Abhay Karandikar, National Quantum Mission Governing Board Chairman Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Prof. A.K. Sood from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and Curriculum Drafting Committee Chairman Prof. Arindam Ghosh.

Professor TG Sitharam, Chairman AICTE, highlighted the transformative potential of the program and stated, "Quantum technology will redefine computing, communication, and sensing. Through this curriculum, we aim to nurture a skilled workforce that can drive innovation and fulfil the goals of the National Quantum Mission. AICTE's initiatives, including mandatory internships and IDEA Labs, complement this endeavour to create a robust, quantum-ready talent pool."

The program features a modular curriculum, allowing engineering students from their third semester onwards to select 18 credits from a pool of 30. It emphasizes project-based learning and interdisciplinary reach. "This curriculum, spanning all quantum verticals, ensures that quantum technology becomes a viable career path for students," said Prof. Arindam Ghosh, Chairman of the Curriculum Drafting Committee.

The newly introduced quantum technology program boasts a flexible curriculum, enabling students to choose 18 credits from a pool of over 30, allowing institutions to tailor the program based on their available resources, the statement mentioned.

Designed to have interdisciplinary appeal, the program is open to students from all engineering disciplines starting in their third or fourth semester. Its focus on project-based learning ensures practical application, equipping students with hands-on experience in this cutting-edge field.

To support educators, Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) will be organized by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and leading institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). These FDPs aim to train faculty members to deliver high-quality quantum education, ensuring consistency and excellence in program delivery.

To foster a robust quantum-ready ecosystem, AICTE and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) will collaborate with institutions to establish state-of-the-art quantum technology laboratories. These labs will provide students with access to advanced tools, enabling them to gain hands-on expertise in real-world applications of quantum technology.

In addition, expert-led FDPs and the development of dedicated textbooks specifically tailored for undergraduate quantum education will ensure long-term sustainability of the program. These initiatives reflect a commitment to nurturing a talent pool adept in quantum technologies, which are poised to redefine the future of innovation and industry.

To ensure effective implementation, AICTE and DST will support institutions with dedicated faculty training programs, state-of-the-art laboratory setups, and UG-level textbooks. "This initiative addresses challenges like teacher training and infrastructure. Together with AICTE, we aim to launch the program in the next academic session," said DST Secretary Prof. Abhay Karandikar. (ANI)

