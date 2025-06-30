New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) hosted the second session of its Trade Roundtable Series at the India International Centre in Delhi on Monday.

The session convened senior industry leaders, policymakers, academicians, trade negotiators, and public policy experts to deliberate on the theme "US Tariff Policy and Trade Reform: Impact on the Indian Economy."

Speaking on this occasion Sunil Ambekar, All India Incharge of Media and Publicity division of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) highlighted India's growing economic leverage on the global stage, asserting the need to engage with the world "from a position of strength rather than dependence."

The discussions examined the implications of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), standards compliance, and strategic trade positioning across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, defence, and intellectual property.

Opening the session, Dr Ramanand, Director, CPRG, called attention to the need for sustained,stakeholder-led discourse to shape India's long-term trade strategy.

"In a rapidly changing geopolitical context, these dialogues help forge clarity around national priorities and industrial resilience," he stated.A key point of discussion centered on standards and compliance. Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Vice Chancellor, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, observed that "despite many Indian facilities having international approvals like those of the FDA," differences in standards, limited mutual recognition agreements, and high compliance costs continue to hamper India's export potential.

Dr Omkar Rai, Ex-Executive Chairman Startup Odisha, Government of Odisha, stressed the need to boost India's innovation ecosystem, particularly in electronics and digital sectors.

He noted that fragmented value chains and dependence on foreign standards undermine competitiveness, calling for stronger domestic certification frameworks.

Panelists also discussed the importance of strengthening India's manufacturing base beyond startups, the need for better data and anticipatory scenario planning in trade negotiations, and the challenges of building competitiveness in global value chains.

Several participants emphasised focusing on skill development, consistent quality standards, and improving domestic productivity as crucial steps for India's long-term trade strategy

Building on the momentum of the Mumbai roundtable, the session focused on India's evolving trade landscape amidst shifting global tariff regimes, with particular emphasis on the electronics and startup ecosystems.

CPRG's Trade Roundtable Series will continue with further sector-specific dialogues aimed at building consensus among industry stakeholders and informing India's broader trade vision amid an increasingly volatile geopolitical and economic landscape. (ANI)

