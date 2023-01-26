New Delhi, January 26: India celebrated its 74th Republic Day with a spectacular presentation of unity, culture, and discipline by the Indian forces and participants as they marched at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

The day began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. President Droupadi Murmu, along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was escorted from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Kartavya Path, where they were welcomed by PM Modi. Republic Day Parade 2023 Concludes With Spectacular Airshow, Stunning Motorcycle Display (See Pics and Videos).

Indigenous Weapons, 'Nari Shakti' Dominate 74th R-Day Celebration:

President Murmu, who was elected last year at the topmost office of the country, unfurled the Tricolour for the first time at Kartavya Path, which was followed by the National Anthem. The President was given a customary 21 Gun Salute. Notably, it was for the first time that the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns. It replaced the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of the 871 Field Regiment. The Ceremonial Battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM. The Gun position officer was Naib Subedar Anoop Singh.

Following the ceremonial 21 Gun Salute, it was time for the military might of India to be showcased with the beginning of the parade in which the contingents marched past the dais giving a Salute to the President who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces. With the beginning of the parade, Kartavya Path, which was unveiled last year by PM Modi, was a witness to the rising military power of the country which is making its way to self-reliance. Republic Day 2023 Parade to Showcase India's Military Prowess, Cultural Diversity and ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

On this year's Republic Day, the participants gave a push to the theme of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by showcasing indigenously developed weapon systems.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems were showcased at the Republic Day parade, which included ammunition showcasing India's indigenization power such as 21 Gun Salute through 'Made in India' 105 mm Indian Field Guns, recently inducted LCH Prachand, the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

Lt Cdr Disha Amrith led the Naval Contingent of 144 young sailors as Contingent Commander and Lt Ashwani Singh, Sub Lt Priyanka Sharma, and Sub Lt M Aditya as Platoon Commanders. It is pertinent that the marching contingent, for the very first time in history, consisted of 3 women and 6 men Agniveers.

As the tableaux began to be presented at the Kartavya Path, the cultural might of the country was on display on the occasion. Women empowerment theme dominated the Kartavya Path as states including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Tripura presented the theme.

The regal Camels of the BSF under the command of Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee marched on the Kartavya Path. For the first time, women riders on their decorated camels followed by the 'CARAVAN' participated in the Republic Day Parade 2023 showcasing the theme of empowerment of Indian women in various fields.

As the tableaux came to their end, the Kartavya Path was a witness to some stunning motorcycle display and the sky above was a testimony of breath-taking airshows by the Indian Air Force jets. At the end of the airshow, there was the National Anthem marking the event's conclusion. President Murmu and the Egyptian President were escorted from the dais to the cavalcade. PM Modi waved and greeted the people who came to witness the occasion.

