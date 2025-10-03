New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines on Friday announced significant expansion in its operations at the airline's North India hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The airline announced three new international routes, namely to Denpasar, Bali in Indonesia, Krabi in Thailand, and Manchester in United Kingdom.

The frequency on the Delhi-Bangkok route has been increased to double daily services starting from October 26. While the Indonesia flight will be a daily service from October 24, the Thailand flight will be four times a week starting October 26. Similarly, the UK flight will start four times a week from November 15.

"This international expansion further strengthens the airline's network depth in South-East Asia, and the Manchester service marks the start of IndiGo's long-haul services from Delhi", the company mentioned in a statement.

Notably, the airline has announced additional daily, non-stop services on nine routes to Rajkot, Vadodara (Gujarat), Patna (Bihar), Goa (Manohar International Airport), Shirdi, Nagpur, Nashik (Maharashtra), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), all from Delhi. Apart from the expansion of domestic services, the airlines said that 10 daily non-stop services will be introduced in Purnea airport, which was inaugurated on September 15.

"Delhi has always been central to IndiGo's growth story. Introducing new flights and additional frequencies from the National Capital will help us offer seamless and convenient air travel to our customers, enabling international connectivity from domestic as well as international locations via Delhi, and strengthening India's links to key global markets. As we continue to grow internationally, developing globally competitive and locally connected aviation hubs in India will be a cornerstone of our growth strategy, accelerating our journey to become a global aviation leader by 2030," said Pieter Elbers, IndiGo CEO.

IndiGo will operate its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between Manchester and Delhi. Flights to Denpasar and Krabi will be operated using IndiGo's Airbus A320 family aircraft, and enhanced services on the Delhi - Bangkok will be operated with IndiGo's A321 aircraft offering its Stretch product.

The expansion of services has been announced in view of the inauguration of the renovated Terminal 2 in IGIA.

With this expansion, IndiGo will connect Delhi to 21 international and 74 domestic destinations, with over 1,700 weekly departures. (ANI)

