New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): IndiGo announced on Friday its thrice-weekly, direct flights to Athens, departing from Mumbai and Delhi, effective January 23 and 24, 2026, respectively, according to the company's release.

The inaugural flight on India's first A321XLR will depart from Mumbai on January 23, 2026 and arrive in Athens on the same day. Similarly, for Greece, IndiGo's flight connecting the two capital cities, Athens and Delhi, on January 24, 2026, will mark their first A321XLR operation. With this, IndiGo forays into long-range narrow-body operations and also becomes the only Indian carrier to offer direct flights between India and Greece.

Also Read | What Is IRCTC Vikalp Scheme and How Can It Help You Get Confirmed Train Tickets During Diwali and Chhath Puja? Know Details.

The release said, "Powered by India's first Airbus A321XLR, these routes mark a bold step in IndiGo's international strategy, not just highlighting its evolution as a global airline, but also its role in connecting India to key destinations across the world. Athens is emerging as a much sought-after European destination, and IndiGo, by introducing direct connectivity from Mumbai and Delhi, is poised to unlock this potential by being the only Indian carrier catering to this growing demand."

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are excited to announce our flights to Athens from Mumbai and Delhi on India's first Airbus A321XLR. This momentous development marks the beginning of a new era for IndiGo's long-range narrow-body operations, making it the only Indian carrier offering direct connectivity between India and Greece. We are confident that these new routes will play a vital role in strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two ancient civilisations."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees May Get 3% DA Hike in January 2026 Amid Speculation on DA Merger With Basic Pay.

"As outbound travel from India continues to expand, Athens is emerging as a key European destination for leisure, MICE, and wedding tourism. This direct connection will also unlock substantial potential for more bilateral engagements. With the induction of the A321XLR aircraft into our fleet, IndiGo will increasingly be able to operate deeper into Europe while maintaining the cost efficiency and operational reliability that have long defined our service," he added.

The Airbus A321XLR, a next-generation narrow-body aircraft with a range of up to 8,700 kms, will enable IndiGo to operate non-stop flights from India to Southern Europe while maintaining cost efficiency. This aircraft will feature 12 IndiGoStretch seats in a 2X2 configuration with a generous 44-inch seat pitch and a 6-inch recline. The aircraft also features 183 Economy Class seats offering a 31-inch seat pitch and 5-inch recline for a comfortable travel experience.

With the objective of keeping customers engaged throughout their journey, IndiGo has partnered with Bluebox to offer a next-generation digital in-flight experience on its A321XLRs. It enables customers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment on their personal devices, including popular Indian and Hollywood films, TV shows, games, anime, and animated series. The experience is further enhanced with in-seat power supply and device holders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)