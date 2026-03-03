New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): IndiGo on Tuesday announced the phased reinstatement of select international flights as airspace conditions gradually stabilise following recent West Asia disruptions.

In a travel advisory issued on X, the airline said it is progressively restoring operations as part of a carefully planned schedule recovery, with safety remaining its highest priority.

"We understand how the ongoing situation has impacted travel plans, especially when they involve returning home or being with loved ones. Please know that we stand with you during this time and are going all in to support you with care, prudence, and responsibility. We are progressively reinstating select flights as part of a carefully planned restoration of our schedule, with safety as our highest priority and close consideration of the evolving situation," the post read.

IndiGo stated that flight resumptions are being carried out in accordance with prevailing airspace conditions and after securing all necessary regulatory approvals.

"Operations are being resumed in line with prevailing airspace conditions, with all necessary approvals already in place. If you are scheduled to travel, we kindly request that you wait for confirmation from us before proceeding to the airport," the airline further wrote.

The airline has begun restoring services to destinations including Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah. It also indicated that additional repatriation flights to the United Arab Emirates will be operated, subject to slot availability and regulatory permits.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers, particularly those travelling to reunite with family members, the airline said it understands the emotional and logistical challenges faced by customers during the disruption. IndiGo requested passengers scheduled to travel to await official confirmation before proceeding to the airport.

"As we steadily restore our operational schedule, our teams remain focused on assisting customers who were impacted earlier. We will continue to reach out to them directly and keep them informed through their registered contact details. The safety of our customers and crew comes first. Thank you for your continued understanding. Your trust strengthens our resolve to serve you better," the post further read.

"Thank you for your continued understanding. Your trust strengthens our resolve to serve you better," the post concluded.

Meanwhile, the conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

