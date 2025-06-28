Ranchi, Jun 27 (PTI) A Patna-bound Indigo flight was grounded at Birsa Munda airport here on Friday afternoon because of deflation in one of its tyres, an airport official said.

The flight, originating from Kolkata, was scheduled to fly to Patna and then to Lucknow, he said.

"The flight was grounded due to precautionary safety reasons," airport director RR Maurya said.

"After landing at Ranchi, the pilot suspected one of the front tyres might be deflated and requested an inspection," he added.

He added that Patna passengers were sent by road, while those traveling to Lucknow were put on other flights via alternate routes.

