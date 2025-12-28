Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Indigo issues a travel advisory for passengers using Hindon Airport on Sunday. The airline noted that heavy fog in the region is currently disrupting operations, potentially affecting arrivals and departures across its network.

The fog continues to linger over Hindon Airport, resulting in slower flight movements. Departures and arrivals to and from the city, as well as specific routes across the network, may experience short delays as the airline works through the weather conditions.

To stay informed, passengers are encouraged to check the latest flight status on the official website or app before heading to the airport. The airline is closely monitoring the situation and remains hopeful that skies will clear soon, ensuring a smooth journey.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory even on Saturday morning, as several north and east Indian cities continued to reel under winter fog and cold conditions, impacting flight operations. The airline said airports in Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Ranchi remain affected by fluctuating visibility, resulting in delays and schedule changes.

In the advisory posted on X, IndiGo noted that flight operations may be slower than usual as weather conditions evolve, adding that safety and compliance with visibility requirements remain the airline's top priority.

"Our teams on the ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. Airport teams are also available to assist passengers at the terminal," the airline said, urging travellers to remain patient as operations gradually stabilise once the weather improves.

The advisory comes even as IndiGo continues to expand its international footprint. Earlier this week, the airline announced the launch of new direct flights between Delhi and London (Heathrow), effective February 2, 2026. The service will operate five times a week using Boeing 787 aircraft on a wet-lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. The aircraft will feature a dual-class configuration with IndiGoStretch and Economy Class.

With the addition of the Delhi-London route, IndiGo will operate a total of 12 weekly flights to London, including its existing daily direct services between Mumbai and London Heathrow. The airline said the new route marks a steady expansion of international connectivity from the national capital, following the recent launch of flights from Delhi to destinations such as Denpasar (Bali), Krabi, Hanoi, Guangzhou, and Manchester.

IndiGo has also announced direct flights to Athens starting January 2026. Over the past 12 months, the airline has added 10 new international destinations and more than 30 new international routes from various cities in India as part of its broader internationalisation strategy.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the Delhi-London flights would support growing demand for travel between India and the UK for commerce, tourism and family visits, while strengthening connectivity with key global destinations. (ANI)

