New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): An IndiGo flight from Pune to Hyderabad was diverted to Vijayawada on Sunday due to heavy air traffic in Hyderabad airspace, according to sources.

Sources said that the flight (6E-6473) had departed from Pune Airport at 8:43 AM on Sunday and was en route to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

It later landed at Hyderabad airport at 12:38 PM, they added.

Earlier, Air India flight AI357, operating from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Delhi, was diverted to make an unscheduled landing in Kolkata on Sunday as a precautionary measure following elevated cabin temperatures during the journey.

According to an official statement from the airline, the flight landed safely and is currently being inspected.

"Air India flight AI357, operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June 2025, made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperatures experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks," said the Air India spokesperson.

The airline further said, "Our ground colleagues in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers." (ANI)

