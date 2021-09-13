New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) IndiGo on Monday said it will start 38 domestic flights in September to improve accessibility between metros and tier-2 or tier-3 cities.

IndiGo will operate new flights between Raipur-Pune, while restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow- Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati, and Ahmedabad-Indore, the airline's statement stated.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to add 38 new flights to strengthen our domestic network."

"These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities," he added.

