New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As the country achieved the milestone of administering over 100 crore COVID vaccine doses on Thursday, IndiGo on Thursday said the airline transported a total of 67.90 crore doses of COVID vaccines in nine months.

The airline carried 1,727 tonnes of COVID vaccine via 4,505 flights, securing a leading share of 67.90 per cent in vaccine transportation during this period. IndiGo operated these flights by adhering to all the requisite precautionary measures, said the airline statement. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, "We would like to congratulate the Indian government for seamlessly enabling the administration of 100 crore vaccines across the country. We feel privileged to be able to contribute to the national vaccination program through safe and hassle-free transportation of 67.90 crore vaccine doses over the last nine months."

"It is an honour to be the largest transporter of covid vaccines in the country, carrying almost 190 tonnes of vaccine CarGo across the country every month. We remain committed to supporting the nation and will continue transporting the vaccines seamlessly, till the country is fully vaccinated," he added.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

