New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) IndiGo said on Wednesday that it transported 21.6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 16 cities across the country between January 12 and January 19.

The vaccines were moved from Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune to 16 locations across the country, including Vijayawada, Guwahati, Patna, Raipur, Bhopal, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, Imphal, Agartala, via 21 flights, IndiGo said in a statement.

India on January 16 rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

"IndiGo transported a total 5,785 kg of shipments from SII and Bharat Biotech - vaccine vials equating to 21.60 lacs doses - between January 12, 2021 and January 19, 2021," the airline said.

