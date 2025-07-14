Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru and the state's IT/BT department will be establishing a first-of-its-kind bilateral innovation centre in the city, said Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy on Monday.

According to him, the letter of intent was signed on July 11 with Rahul Sankanur, Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

Also Read | Double Murder Shocks Delhi: 2 Best Friends Die After Stabbing Each Other Khyala, Police Probing Motive Behind Attack.

"With that, we have taken the first formal step towards establishing an Indo-Italian Innovation Hub in Bengaluru," he added.

He said in the months to come, they will finalise the location, which will most probably be on the premises of one of the Centre of Excellences already active in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Delhi School Hoax Bomb Threat: 1 Navy, 2 CRPF Schools Receive Threatening Emails in National Capital (Watch Videos).

"This will mark the beginning of what we believe will become a cornerstone of Indo-Italian cooperation in the following areas -- startup acceleration, bilateral academic interaction and talent mobility," he added.

"Our incoming Scientific Attache, who will join this Consulate General in a couple of months, will coordinate the whole exercise, together with our Trade Office," said the Consul General, who is in the final week of his tenure in Bengaluru.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)