Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) People living in the border areas in western Rajasthan on Saturday heaved a sigh of relief following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

Also Read | Mohammed Imteyaz, BSF Tropper Posted in Jammu and Kashmir, Killed in Pakistani Shelling Along LoC.

There were drone attacks from Pakistan for the last several consecutive nights and which were neutralised by the Indian defence forces. As a result, there was a complete blackout in the areas.

After the announcement of the ceasefire, markets that were closed during the day following a high alert reopened in the evening and normal life was restored.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Truce Deal Reached Post Operation Sindoor, No Third-Party Involved, Says India.

However, the blackout will continue in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and other restrictions like a ban on flying of drones and bursting of fireworks will continue.

Jodhpur District Collector Gaurav Goyal informed that a blackout will take place in the district from midnight to 4 am. In Jaisalmer, the blackout will begin at 11 pm.

Jodhpur does not share the border with Pakistan but has a strategic location in western Rajasthan.

People in the border areas in Sriganganagar welcomed the decision of the ceasefire.

Local farmers said they can now move without fear.

Shops in Jaisalmer and Barmer were reopened in the evening. The markets were closed during the day in view of the high alert.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)