New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) India will host the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visit India on October 26 and 27 for the talks, it said.

The Indian side at the talks will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The first two-plus-two dialogue was held in Delhi in September 2018 after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

The second edition of the dialogue took place in Washington in December last year.

The new framework of the ministerial dialogue was initiated in order to provide a forward-looking vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In the third edition of talks, both sides are also expected to discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as in India's neighbourhood besides key bilateral issues.

