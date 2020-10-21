Srinagar, October 21: Despite 14 months since the suspension of high speed internet services in Jammu & Kashmir, the administration is yet to give the nod for its restoration in all parts of the union territory. In an order issued on Wednesday, it was informed that the ban on 4G will continue across J&K except Ganderbal and Udhampur till at least November 12. India to Observe October 22 as Black Day in Jammu & Kashmir to Highlight Pakistan's Role in Instigating Violence.

The speed restrictions were lifted in Ganderbal district of Kashmir and Udhampur district of Jammu earlier this year, on an experimental basis. In rest of the frontier UT, the speed of mobile data services has been capped at 2G.

Further, the cellular internet services could only be accessed by post-paid customers or those using "verified" prepaid SIM cards.

"Mobile internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir shall be restricted to 2G only, except for Ganderbal and Udhampur districts till November 12. The internet services will be made available on postpaid SIMs and verified prepaid SIM cards only," said the order signed by IAS Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the J&K government.

The mobile internet services have remained restricted in Jammu & Kashmir since last year's abrogation of Article 370, due to the threat posed by anti-social and separatist elements, as well as the propagandists based across the border. The use of mobile internet by militants is also considered as one of the reasons to restrict the speed and prevent usage by unverified prepaid SIM cardholders.

