Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Indore district administration on Sunday suspended the licences of five bars and sealed them, and declared another four ineligible for excise licences after their names emerged in the ongoing investigation related to illegal drug use.

The action was taken by district collector Manish Singh after a report by Indore East Superintendent of Police stated that some recently arrested drug peddlers mentioned the name of these bars during interrogation in an illegal drug supply case.

As per Devendra Sharma, Excise Circle Officer, Excise department sealed three bars under his jurisdiction.

"The Indore district administration today sealed some of the city's most famous bars. In my jurisdiction, we sealed three places for seven days--Sundarbans, E = MC Square and Pride Hotel Bar. The names of these bars were mentioned by drug peddlers during police investigation about places where there is a possibility of using drugs. However, the police and Excise Department is investigating the matter," he stated.

The city administration till now has suspended the licence of five bars including Pitchers, Vidora, E = MC Square, Sundarbans, and Pride Hotel Bar.

The administration has also cancelled the FL-2, FL-3, FL-4, FL-4A, and FL-5 licences of four bars-- Aura Pub, West Western, O2 Bar, and Thakri Pub-- and declared them ineligible for operation till further notice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)