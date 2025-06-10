A bystander outside Indore airport tried to hit one of the accused (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): A bystander identified as Sushil Lakwani attempted to attack one of the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case while the accused was being escorted by Shillong Police inside Indore airport on Tuesday.

The incident occurred as the police were transferring the accused, prompting a brief commotion at the scene.

Expressing his outrage, Lakwani told reporters, "I hit him because I am angry that a resident of Indore was killed. They should be hanged till death. The woman killed the man with full planning."

The Shillong Police quickly intervened, ensuring the accused was safely moved inside the airport.

Earlier today, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya shared information on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and stated that four accused have been arrested in the case so far.

The four accused are Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

The DCP said all four will be taken to Shillong following the completion of transit remand formalities later today.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Dandotiya said, "All four accused are currently in the Indore Police Commissionerate. The Shillong Police interrogated them. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today after taking transit remand."

The Meghalaya Police earlier brought the prime accused and the wife of the deceased, Sonam Raghuvanshi, to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna after receiving her three-day transit remand.

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

A senior Uttar Pradesh police official said Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

Afterwards, the UP police kept her at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. After the arrival of the Meghalaya Police, she was taken to the District Hospital for a medical examination.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya. (ANI)

