Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): A case has been filed against former minister of Madhya Pradesh, Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as 'Computer Baba' here for attempting to attack a man with a sword.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey, the case was filed by a Rajesh Khatri, resident of Indore's Ambika Puri Extension, claiming that Tyagi had attempted to attack him with a sword.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Jawans Martyred in Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan, Indian Army Kills 7-8 Pak Soldiers in Retaliatory Firing.

"Rajesh Khatri, a resident of Ambika Puri Extension, had gone to speak to the former minister about immoral acts that frequently took place in an illegal encroachment near Khatri's house, where the Baba was often seen. Hearing this, Tyagi got enraged and abused Khatri. Later at night, the Baba and his companions forcibly entered Tyagi's residence and attempted to attack him with a sword. Tyagi's companions immediately intervened after hearing the noise," Choubey said.

A case has been registered against the Baba under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 452A (house-trespass after preparation for hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at the Aerodrome Police Station on Friday.

Also Read | Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package 3.0: Income Tax Relief for Real-Estate Developers, Home Buyers.

Computer Baba is currently in jail for obstructing official work. He and his supporters were detained by the sub-divisional magistrate for protesting against the Indore district administration's demolition drive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)