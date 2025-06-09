Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], June 9 (ANI): The case of the Indore Couple took an interesting turn after the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi was arrested in Ghazipur along with 3 others. However, her family has refused to buy into the Meghalaya Police theory that their daughter had a hand in her husbands's killing.

Now, Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said that Raja Raghuvanshi's family blamed the Meghalaya government and police, but the police did an 'excellent' job nabbing the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, the Meghalaya Minister said, "The truth has come out... All these days, the family and friends of Raja Raghuvanshi blamed Meghalaya Police and the Government of Meghalaya, and what is extremely shameful is that they were blaming the people of Meghalaya... Our police have done an excellent job and have nabbed the culprit within 7 days...'

He added that the government should file a defamation case against the people who attempted to malign the image of the state.

He said, "We should file a defamation case against everyone who maligns the image of Meghalaya and its people. "

Raja's brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, has backed the Meghalaya government and said that the investigation had indicated the role of others in the conspiracy to kill his brother. Vipul further raised concerns about Sonam's potential involvement in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Vipul Raghuvanshi said, "... I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone... Both of them were happy when their marriage was fixed... We never thought Sonam would do something like this... Since names have come, I think the Meghalaya government is not lying about the involvement of others... I demand that the accused should get harsher punishment... I have never seen Raj Kushwaha till now, I have just heard his name... Sonam can be involved in this..." (ANI)

