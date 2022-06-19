Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): An Indore man who works as a fireman in the fire department gives free physical training to the army and police aspirants.

Omprakash Jaiswal started doing it in 2012. He trains both boys and girls who are willing to join the police and the army.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "I started it in 2012. Till now, over 8,000 have been selected in police and army. Right now, I'm training 600 aspirants out of which 300 are girls."

Notably, the government has ruled out a new recruitment method for joining the Defence Forces recently namely Agnipath Scheme. However, the scheme has attracted protests from various parts of the country with violent incidents taking place in some parts of the country.

Earlier today, a top official of the Army clarified that the scheme will not be rolled back and enumerated the benefits of the programme.

"Coming to the rollback of the scheme, no. Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the country young. Why is it being made young? We are tinkering with 'Desk ki Raksha (national security). There is no space. I will give you an example. Do you know how many casualties are reported just for health purposes from high-altitude areas? Do read about it, then you would come to know why young is important," the officer said.

He further said that the Centre will start with the recruitment of 46,000 Army aspirants to 'analyse' the scheme.

"In next 4-5 years, our intake (of soldiers) will be 50,000-60,000 and will increase to 90,000 - 1 lakh subsequently. We've started small at 46,000 to analyse the scheme...and to build up infra capacity," said Lt Gen Puri.

He further said, "Our intake of 'Agniveers' will go up to 1.25 lakhs in near future and will not remain at 46,000 which is the present figure."

The top military officer also said the Agniveers will get compensation for Rs one crore if he sacrifices his life in service of the nation.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. (ANI)

