Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Indore Crime Branch on Tuesday seized 70 kg MDMA (methyl enedioxy methamphetamine) drugs from five accused in a crackdown on drugs.

According to police, the price of this catch is around Rs 70 crores in the international market and this is the largest seizure of drugs in India.

ADGP Yogesh Deshmukh held a press conference on this subject in which he said that the drugs were being transported from Hyderabad to Indore.

"Ved Prakash Vyas, a Hyderabad resident had come to Indore along with his driver Venkatesh to deliver the drug consignment. Crime Branch Additional SP Guru Prasad Parashar got the information about this after which he nabbed the five accused, including Agarwal's son Akshay and nephew Chiman, in the case," Deshmukh told reporters.

Police recovered cash worth Rs 13 lakhs and two cars from the accused.

Deshmukh further informed that during the investigation it came to light that the consignment was to be sent to South Africa from Indore.

According to police, Vyas was previously a medical representative in a pharmaceutical company and has lived in Indore, Ujjain and Mandsaur. Recently, he started a drug factory in Telangana.

Police added that MDMA was not used in the manufacture of medicines in his factory but under the guise of the factory, Vyas used to supply MDMA. (ANI)

