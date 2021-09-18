Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Amid the dengue outbreak in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Indore recorded 22 new dengue cases on Friday, the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Bhure Singh Setia informed.

In Indore, a total of 225 persons are infected with dengue so far, including 22 new cases.

Also Read | GST Council Meet 2021: GST Rates Reduced on Certain Goods and Services, Check the List Here.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "On Friday, 22 new dengue patients were found in the district. So far, around 225 people have been infected with it. Out of these 225 cases, 38 patients are children only. So, it is a great matter of concern for the district."

In order to create awareness among people, the chief medical officer said that people should take precautionary measures to curb the spread of dengue.

Also Read | PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended Again by 6 Months, Citizens Can Now Link the Two Documents Till March 2022.

"People should not allow water logging in or around their homes, not even clean water. Clean water should also be covered as it spreads in clean water also. Water should always be covered so that mosquitoes could not leave their larvae in it," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)