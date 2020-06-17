India News | Indore Transporters to Stop Taking Bookings from Chinese Firms

Indore, Jun 17 (PTI) Transporters in Indore have decided to stop taking fresh bookings from Chinese companies from Thursday to ferry their goods in protest against the killing of Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinas troops in Ladakh.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, CL Mukati, President, Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association, asked truck drivers and porters to join the protest against Chinese companies operating in India.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

We are deeply saddened by the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. Against this cowardly act of China, we are going to stop bookings of Chinese companies for transportation of their goods from Thursday," said Mukati.

"Along with transporters, we are appealing to truck drivers and porters to join us in implementing our decision to stop transporting goods of Chinese companies," he said.

Mukati said transporters in Indore have about 45,000 small and big commercial vehicles through which they ferry goods across the country.

