New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Seasoned diplomat Indra Mani Pandey has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva.

Pandey, a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray Says He Stepped Out of Vitthal-Rukmini Puja Due to 'Mild Dehydration', Joined Minutes Later.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a statement.

Pandey succeeds Rajiv K Chander in Geneva.

Also Read | Karnataka Reports 1272 new COVID-19 Positive Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

In his nearly three-decade career, Pandey served in Indian missions in Damascus, Cairo, Islamabad, Kabul, Muscat and Geneva.

He also served as joint secretary in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs division of the MEA at its headquarters in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)