Mumbai, July 1: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray sparked concern among his followers on Wednesday as he briefly stepped out of a puja after feeling "uneasiness". Taking to Twitter hours after the incident, the Shiv Sena youth wing leader said he had walked out of the puja for few minutes due to "mild dehydration". Aaditya Thackeray Says Maharashtra Govt Cooperating With Centre to Control COVID-19 Pandemic.

The junior Thackeray thanked his supporters and well-wishers for inquiring about his health. He, however, clarified that he has no health-related ailments and returned to puja immediately after rehydrating himself.

"I’ve received tonnes of messages since morning wishing me well. Thank you for your kind wishes. After the puja was done, I experienced uneasiness due to mild dehydration, for which I had to step out, rehydrate and joined the rest of the puja in 5-7 mins (sic)," he said.

See Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet

I’ve received tonnes of messages since morning wishing me well. Thank you for your kind wishes. After the puja was done, I experienced uneasiness due to mild dehydration, for which I had to step out, rehydrate and joined the rest of the puja in 5-7 mins. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 1, 2020

Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena supremo amd Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had visited Pandharpur today to attend the Vitthal-Rukmini puja on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. He was spotted by journalists walking out of the religious ceremony for a few minutes and entering his car. He was visibly in an uneasy situation, which apparently arose due to dehydration.

The puja was also attended by Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi. They prayed for the end of coronavirus pandemic, and the recovery of those infected by the disease in Maharashtra and other parts of India.

