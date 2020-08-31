Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Monday and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB had on Sunday issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information and support Bengaluru Police in the fight against drugs.

Also Read | GDP Decline: Rahul Gandhi Tweets ‘Government Ignored Warnings’ as India’s GDP Contracts by 23.9% in Q1 of FY 2020-21.

According to CCB officials, Lankesh revealed some information about the consumption of drugs in the industry.

"We will enquire into it and take appropriate action. We request other people also to share if they have any information in this regard and support us in our fight against drugs," the officials said.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Dies At 84: Union Govt Announces 7-Day State Mourning Throughout India From August 31 to September 6.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)