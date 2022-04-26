Jammu, April 26 (PTI) A delegation of women's wing of industry body FICCI on Tuesday urged Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to promote Jammu as a major tourist destination.

The Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) said its delegation led by chairperson Ritu Singh called on the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) at the Raj Bhavan here.

During the interaction, the delegation members presented various initiatives on promoting Jammu city as a preferred tourist destination and shared their views on other matters pertaining to public welfare.

Promotion of local street food tourism and recycling of waste from the Tawi river and temples through sustainable measures were also part of the discussion.

The L-G said that his administration is giving special focus on the tourism sector of J&K, and the region has started witnessing significant growth in terms of increased number of tourists and creation of tourism-related infrastructure.

The members also expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the administration of the Union Territory for providing an enabling environment to ensure rapid development in J&K.

The delegation apprised the L-G about FLO's efforts towards women empowerment, digital literacy, promotion of startups and creating awareness on environment protection.

Kritika Khanna, vertical head for the specially-abled cell, shared her concerns about the sector regarding the challenges faced by the differently-abled.

The L-G assured the women delegation that his administration will consider incorporating FLO's suggestions in policies and decision-making process.

