New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Noting that industry will be the driver of space programme, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre K Vijay Raghavan on Monday said there is an integrated approach which industries can take to allow growth of big, medium and small Indian players into ecosystems of high value.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), a space sector industry body, Raghavan said industry now has the capability to get into not only the development of satellites and payloads of satellites, but should also plan in building launch vehicles.

"There is an integrated approach is something which industry can take which will allow the growth of big Indian players, medium Indian players and small industries into ecosystems of high value... in other words, ISRO is moving away through IN-SPACe in interacting with industry as vendors for their programmes and industry is now going to be the driver of space programmes. So this requires a major mindset change," Raghavan said.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) is a central regulatory body mandated to attract private capital in the space sector and create a level-playing field for private sector companies.

"Now, the second point is industry interacting with an academic research ecosystem. Now, for a variety of reasons, Space Research, per se, has been done, in ISRO laboratories and not in an academic ecosystem that can now be liberated by space launch research in many ways," he said.

He said industry collaboration with academia needs to be driven in a manner where academia is a responsible player, and not one who just tells you what the resources are going ahead.

"Industry tends to look at these projects on what is viable next quarter or next year but this is also a very exciting area. We need to look five years, 10 years, 20 years ahead and that is where academia can be used," he said.

The ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies, the government has said.

The ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larsen & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Ltd.

Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Ltd, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

