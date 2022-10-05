Gurugram, Oct 5 (PTI) Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala has been admitted to the Medanta Hospital here with a fever and stomach infection, sources said on Wednesday.

They said Chautala was admitted last night and his condition is stable now.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the hospital late on Wednesday to meet the INLD leader.

