New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Two shelter homes in low-lying areas in Old Delhi were waterlogged and the people living there were shifted to a safe location, an official said on Thursday.

He said that rain water entered the shelter homes on Wednesday.

Also Read | PM Modi in France Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives in Paris on Official Two-Day Visit To Boost Strategic Ties.

"Currently, two shelter homes in low-lying areas have been affected due to heavy rains - one in Gandhi Park old Delhi and another in Geeta ghat (Yamuna bank). People living in those shelter homes are being evacuated to a safe location," the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) official told PTI.

The Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

Also Read | Japan Rains: Local Politician Nobuhiko Akaike Missing As Heavy Rain Sweeps Sea of Japan Coast.

The river exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, and the closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

The water level further breached the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres by 1 pm on Wednesday and the 208-metre mark by 10 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)