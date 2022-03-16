Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Vaccination of nearly 30 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years against coronavirus will start after March 22 in Madhya Pradesh once necessary training is given to the frontline staff, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive for the children in this age group began in many states on Tuesday in line with the Centre's announcement.

"There are nearly 30 lakh boys and girls in the age group of 12-14 years in MP. Their vaccination against COVID-19 will begin after March 22," National Health Mission's (NHM) state director (vaccination) Dr Santosh Shukla told PTI.

He said vaccination centres are being set up for the purpose in schools across the 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Inoculation of children (in the age group of 12-14 years) will be carried out in schools only, Shukla added.

He had said on Tuesday that national-level training will be held on Wednesday.

"Necessary training to the all frontline workers at the district and block level will be completed till March 22 following which the inoculation of those aged between 12 to 14 years will begin," he said.

According to Shukla, those born in the years 2008, 2009 and up to March 15, 2010, will be eligible for inoculation against COVID-19 in the latest drive and would receive the Corbevax vaccine.

