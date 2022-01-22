Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Telangana ST, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Saturday asked officials to conduct an inquiry into reports of some forest beat-guards allegedly behaving objectionably with three Adivasi women in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Rathod asked senior officials of ST Welfare Department to investigate into the incident, an official press release said.

The government would not tolerate any such undesirable interference vis-a-vis Adivasis who go into forest areas for the purpose of their livelihood, she said.

