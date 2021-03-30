Ahmedabad, Mar 30 (PTI) The Justice (Retd) D A Mehta Commission appointed by the Gujarat government to probe fire incidents in two hospitals last year which killed 13 coronavirus patients submitted its report to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday.

The fires took place in Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura on August 5 last year, in which eight COVID-19 patients died, and Uday Shivanand Covid Hospital in Rajkot last November that saw deaths of five coronavirus patients.

"Gujarat High Court's retired Justice D A Mehta on Tuesday submitted his inquiry reports on the fire incidents at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad and Uday Shivanand Covid Hospital at Rajkot to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani," a release said.

It said the commission was given three months time to finish its inquiry.

