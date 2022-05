New Delhi [India] May 8 (ANI): INS Kolkata visited Djibouti from May 4-7, 2022, as part of the anti-piracy patrol being undertaken by the Indian Navy to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden.

As per a press release from the Ministry of Defence, Captain Prashant Handu, the Commanding Officer called on Colonel Ahmed Daher Djama, Commander of the National Navy of Djibouti and Colonel Wais Omar Bogoreh, Commander-in-Chief of Djibouti Coast Guard during the visit.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Rages in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Likely To Move Northwestwards and Intensify Further Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Says IMD.

"Both dignitaries also visited INS Kolkata, along with personnel from the Djibouti Navy and Coast Guard. The courtesy and camaraderie exhibited by the Djibouti Coast Guard and Navy to INS Kolkata reflects the strong friendship they share with the Indian Navy," the release added.

"Indian Navy warships have been deployed in the Gulf of Aden since Oct 2008 for anti-piracy patrol to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels," tweeted the Navy spokesperson. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra: 19 Cops Injured, 12 Vehicles Damaged in Mob Attack in Steel Factory in Palghar; 27 Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)