New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The sixth vessel (Named as INS Magdala) in the series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) was launched on Saturday at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

In keeping with naval maritime tradition, the ship was launched by Renu Rajaram in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP&A), along with senior officials from the Indian Navy and CSL.

This ship is indigenously designed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Delivery of the first ship is planned end Oct 2025. ASW SWCs will augment underwater domain awareness, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Mine Laying capabilities.

Propelled by three Diesel Engine powered waterjets, these ships are equipped with role-defining sensors such as a Hull Mounted Sonar and Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS), and firepower provided by state-of-the-art Torpedoes, Anti-Submarine Rockets, NSG-30 Gun and 12.7 mm SRCG.

Launch of Magdala is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's continued quest for self-reliance in shipbuilding, weapons, sensors and advanced communication and electronic warfare systems. With an indigenous content of over 80%, the ship will provide the Indian Navy significant capabilities to secure our national maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

Earlier, Keel Laying of the sixth ship (BY 528, Magdala) of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) project was undertaken in presence of RAdm Satish Shenai, CSO (Training), Southern Naval Command on December 17, 2024. Senior officials of the Indian Navy and CSL were also present for the ceremony, the Indian Navy said.

With almost all major and auxiliary equipment/ systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these ships showcase the GoI initiative of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat". This milestone, within months of the launching of the fourth and fifth ASW SWC ships at CSL in Sep 24, demonstrates the 'Make in India' capability of the Indian Shipyards.

Contract for building eight ASW SWC ships was awarded to Cochin Shipyard Limited by the Ministry of Defence on April 30, 2019. The ships known as the 'Mahe' class, will be equipped with indigenously developed, state-of-the-art underwater sensors, and are envisaged to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters as well as Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying Operations.

Besides enhancing the Indian Navy's Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities, the high indigenous content on these ASW SWC ships is also generating large scale employment and capability enhancement of Indian Manufacturing Units. (ANI)

