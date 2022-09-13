New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) INS Satpura and a maritime patrol aircraft of the Indian Navy have reached Darwin in Australia to take part in multinational Exercise Kakadu-2022, hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

INS Satpura and P-8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft reached Darwin on September 12.

"The two week-long exercise, both in harbour and sea, involves ships and maritime aircraft from 14 navies. During the harbour phase of the exercise, the ship's crew will engage in operational planning interactions and sports activities with participating navies," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in another statement, the defence ministry said the Indian Air Force contingent participating in Exercise Pitch Black 22 in Australia has returned after successful participation in the multinational exercise.

"Exercise Pitch Black 22 was hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force at its Darwin Air Base. Spanning over three weeks, the exercise saw the participation of 17 Air Forces and over 2,500 military personnel. The IAF contingent included four Su-30 MKI and two C-17 aircraft. The participating forces took part in various multi-aircraft combat drills by day and night, simulating complex aerial scenarios, involving large formations," it said.

The exercise provided an opportunity for the air forces to share best practices and experiences. The event witnessed a collaborative spirit that has led to a better understanding of each other's capabilities and a bonhomie that will lead to "enduring ties between the participating nations," the statement said.

