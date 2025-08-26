Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Indian Navy on Tuesday simultaneously commissioned the latest multi-mission stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The ceremony was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants, constructed at two different shipyards, commissioned simultaneously, underscoring the growing maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Bhavnagar, Dahod, and Chhota Udepur Districts, Fishermen Advised Not to Venture Into Sea Till August 28.

Udaygiri and Himgiri are follow-on ships of the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates. Both frigates were designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB), and notably, Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the WDB, marking a milestone in five decades of indigenous warship design.

The Ministry of Defence said that both these vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensor systems and are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in Blue Water conditions.

Also Read | 'Tried Pulling BJP's Leg': DK Shivakumar Apologises for Reciting RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly, Says 'Gandhi Family Cannot Be Questioned by Anyone'.

Udaygiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL), Mumbai, and Himgiri, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, showcase the nation's growing shipbuilding prowess, as well as, the synergy between India's premier defence shipyards.

Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards, according to the ministry.

Upon commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India's ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

In keeping with the Navy's tradition of reviving names of illustrious predecessors, both frigates are named after earlier INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34) that served the nation with distinction for over 30 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Udaygiri and Himgiri thus honours the legacy of their forebearers while ushering in a new era of capability.

The ships feature modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System and a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by Indian manufacturers. The ships, with about 75% indigenous content, supported by hundreds of indigenous MSMEs, align with the Government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)