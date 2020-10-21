Noida (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Real estate developers' body NAREDCO on Wednesday said it has asked all its members in Uttar Pradesh to ensure installation of anti-smog guns at construction sites and adherence to rules on pollution control.

The UP chapter of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said it has around 250 developer members in the state with a large chunk of their projects concentrated in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in the western part of the state.

The communication, it said, has come in the wake of guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the UP Pollution Control Board and local authorities for construction sites.

“NAREDCO has issued directions to all its member developers to implement dust reducing measures announced by the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority and the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) announced by the Central Pollution Control Board,” UP NAREDCO president R K Arora said.

“These include measures like installation of anti-smog guns, sprinkling water (at sites), covering of construction material and also the building, transportation of sand, handling and disposal of construction waste, among others at all construction sites,” Arora said in a statement.

Arora, also chairman of the Supertech Group, said all members of NAREDCO-UP are in the process of installing anti-smog guns at their projects and implementing dust management guidelines.

He added that anti-smog guns have been installed at his projects like Supernova, Cape Town, Eco Village-I, Eco Village-II, Eco Village-III Projects in Noida and Greater Noida, while efforts are being made to contain pollution.

According to local authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, all builders and developers have been asked to direct their construction agency to cover all construction material and also the building under-construction under cover as per NGT and GRAP guidelines.

The developers have also been asked to ensure their trucks transporting sand that are causing issues may be directed to appropriately cover the vehicles.

