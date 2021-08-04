New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed Parliament that instructions have been issued to zones and the IRCTC to ensure the use of kulhads (clay cups).

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that these maybe used to serve passengers through static units at 400 identified railway stations.

"Instructions have been issued to Zonal Railways and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to ensure use of locally produced, environmentally savvy terracotta products like kulhad, glasses and plates for serving passengers through static units at 400 identified railway stations over the Indian Railways.

"Twenty-five railway stations over each zone including Ambala Cantt, Kalka, Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani in the state of Haryana have been identified for implementation of this scheme," the minister said.

