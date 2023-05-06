New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Indian naval sailing vessel Tarini is on her return passage to India after a six-month-long transoceanic intercontinental expedition that commenced from Goa in November 2022, officials said on Saturday.

During the expedition, Tarini sailed to Rio de Janerio, Brazil via Cape Town, South Africa, participating in Cape to Rio Race 2023, and she will complete an arduous 17,000 nautical miles passage when she touches the Indian shores again, a senior Navy official said.

"Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini is currently on her return passage to India after a six-month-long transoceanic intercontinental expedition that commenced at Goa on November 17, 2022 and is scheduled to complete at the same venue on May 24," he said.

Indian naval ship Tarini had set sail to Cape Town to participate in an ocean sailing voyage from the South African city to Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

"During the expedition, the vessel braved storms, rough seas, strong winds and heavy weather that battered her hull, but could not dent the spirit, grit and determination of her crew of six officers, including two women officers," he added.

The 50th edition of the race was to be flagged off from Cape Town on January 2 and culminate at the Brazilian city, according to the Indian Navy.

INSV Tarini is known for circumnavigating the globe with an all-women officer crew in the historic expedition titled Navika Sagar Parikrama that began in 2017.

The six members of Navika Sagar Parikrama during their 254-day expedition had covered 22,000 nautical miles, facing rough seas, scorching sun, biting cold and freezing winds with an unrelenting spirit.

