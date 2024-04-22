New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini carrying women officers has returned to its base port at Goa after a historic expedition to Port Louis in Mauritius, showcasing 'Nari Shakti' in the maritime domain, officials said on Monday.

The INSV Tarini returned to her base port at Goa on April 21 after a historic transoceanic expedition of nearly two months duration, the officials said.

The INSV Tarini embarked on the expedition from INS Mandovi, Goa to Port Louis, Mauritius on February 28 which was flagged off from Goa by renowned circumnavigator Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd).

The expedition was undertaken in double-handed mode by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, women officers of the Indian Navy.

This expedition was conducted under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA).

"Their exceptional journey marks a historic milestone as they become the first from India to accomplish such a feat," officials added.

After 22 days of navigating through the unpredictable elements of the Indian Ocean, INSV Tarini arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on 21 Mar 24.

This historic moment was celebrated with a series of events where the officers had the privilege of interacting with government officials from the Mauritius Coast Guard and the Indian High Commission.

In a gesture of camaraderie and collaboration, the vessel also undertook a training sortie with personnel from the Mauritius Coast Guard, strengthening bilateral ties and fostering goodwill between the two maritime nations.

Following a hectic schedule at Port Louis, Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa prepared to embark on their return journey to Goa.

Departing on March 30, the officers faced continuous challenges posed by heavy winds, adverse sea states, and rough seas.

"Their accomplishments underscore the Indian Navy's commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the maritime domain. Undeterred by the challenges encountered during their expedition, the officers demonstrated exceptional seamanship and resilience, embodying the spirit of adventure and exploration," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The two officers now prepare for their next monumental voyage, a circumnavigation of the globe (Sagar Parikrama - IV expedition) on INSV Tarini scheduled to commence in September this year.

"This remarkable achievement will not only inspire but also pave the way for future generations of personnel especially women in the Indian Navy to volunteer for challenging maritime adventure activities," the statement added. (ANI)

