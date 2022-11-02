Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) An inter-state criminal wanted in 29 cases was arrested by a Special Operations Group and a team of Bhojpur police following an encounter on Wednesday, officials here said.

The accused was identified as Sanjay, a native of Rajiv Garden Colony in Loni. He suffered a bullet injury in his leg, the police said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says ‘No Way State Govt Can Prohibit Inter-Faith Marriages’ After Foreign Nationals Seek Marriage Registration Under Indian Law.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a motorcyclist but instead of stopping, he tried to escape. When the cops gave chase, he opened fire on them, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Sanjay suffered a bullet injury in retaliatory firing, he added.

Also Read | Food Blogger Julie Powell Known for Amy Adams-Meryl Streep’s Oscar-Nominated 'Julie & Julia' Dies at 49.

The accused has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police are scrutinising his criminal history in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Noida. He was wanted for loot, dacoity and cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police have recovered a motorcycle used in committing the crimes, a country-made pistol, one live and one used cartridge from him, Raja added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)