Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) An inter-state gang of dacoits, which allegedly struck at a finance company in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, has been arrested here and gold ornaments weighing about 25 kgs have been recovered, police said on Saturday.

The armed gang threatened the employees and decamped with the booty on Friday, according to a Cyberabad police press release here.

After being informed by the Krishnagiri district police and representatives of the firm about the dacoity, all police stations on inter-state borders were alerted, the release said.

Armed police check-posts were set up at some toll plazas near here, the release said.

After an SUVin which some of the accused were travelling crossed a toll plaza, police identified the vehicle and apprehended the accused.

The police then intercepted a container-lorry in which the loot and the weapons were kept, it said.

Police recovered the ornaments weighing about 25 kgs, seven weapons, a container-lorry, an SUV and Rs 93,000 in cash. Seven members of the gang were arrested, according to the release.

