Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Shimla Police have unearthed an inter-state drug trafficking network and arrested its alleged kingpin, Vijay alias David alias Bihari, from Zirakpur in Punjab, in connection with multiple NDPS cases registered across the district.

District Police said that, as part of an intensified drive to establish backward linkages in narcotics cases, parallel investigations were conducted into five recent cases registered at Police Stations in Theog, Baluganj, Rampur, and Kumarsain. During the course of investigation, it emerged that the arrested accused in all five cases were allegedly sourcing heroin, commonly known as "chitta," from the same supplier - Vijay alias David.

After analysing physical and technical evidence and confirming his involvement, a special investigation team from Police Station Theog was dispatched to Punjab. Acting on technical inputs, the team conducted a sustained field operation for over 24 hours and successfully apprehended Vijay alias David and another accused, Nitesh Sharma alias Mike, from Zirakpur.

Police identified Vijay alias David alias Bihari, 28, as a resident of Babiyal Rana Complex, Ambala Cantt, while Nitesh Sharma, also 28, is a resident of VIP Road, Zirakpur. According to police, Vijay is a notorious drug trafficker who has been supplying heroin in Shimla and other districts of Himachal Pradesh. In recent months, he was allegedly supplying chitta to more than 70 individuals in Shimla city, Theog, Rampur and Rohru areas.

Police further revealed that Vijay had previously been arrested in 2023 by the Theog Police with 180 grams of heroin. His criminal history includes multiple cases registered under various sections of the IPC and the NDPS Act in Ambala Cantt and Shimla district, including serious charges such as attempt to murder and offences under the NDPS Act.

In a recent case registered at the Baluganj Police Station on February 8, 2026, police recovered 30.700 grams of chitta from two individuals travelling in an HRTC bus at ISBT Shimla. During the investigation, it was found that the contraband had been purchased from David in Zirakpur.

In another case detected by the Jatog Police Post on February 2, 2026, around 11 grams of heroin were recovered from four accused persons from Shimla and Solan districts. During police remand, the accused disclosed that they had procured the consignment from David Anthony in Zirakpur.

Similarly, in a case registered at Theog Police Station on February 9, 2026, approximately 12 grams of heroin were seized from two accused, including one with a long criminal history involving multiple IPC and NDPS cases across the Shimla district. Investigation revealed links to the same supplier.

In Rampur, police had registered a case on February 7, 2026, after recovering 9.26 grams of heroin from two individuals travelling in a vehicle. During remand, it was found that they had contacted David via WhatsApp and had received the contraband in Zirakpur.

In another case registered at Kumarsain Police Station on January 25, 2026, around 11 grams of heroin were recovered from three persons travelling in an Alto car. Investigation established that they, too, had contacted David via WhatsApp to receive the drug consignment in Zirakpur.

Police said that across these five cases, the investigation has established Vijay alias David's involvement in trafficking more than 335 grams of chitta. So far, 15 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the inter-state nexus.

Quoting Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Gaurav Singh, police said the district police are "firmly pursuing backwards and forward linkages in NDPS cases to dismantle the entire inter-state drug network and ensure that all those involved are brought to justice."

Further investigation in all cases is ongoing. (ANI)

