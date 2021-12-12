Warangal (Telangana), Dec 12 (PTI) A four-member inter-State gang was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly smuggling ganja (marijuana) worth Rs 6.40 lakh, police said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Now Mandatory for Entry to Tamil Nadu's Madurai Meenakshi Temple.

Also Read | Bhopal: One Arrested by Misrod Police For Looting Woman Doctor Outside Marriage Garden.

Warangal Commissioner of Police Tharun Joshi said the contraband weighing 64 kg and three cellphones were seized from the four while a search was on for one more accused. The Commissioner said the four were from Pune in the State of Maharashtra while the absconding gang member was from Koraput district of Odisha.

The gang would buy the narcotic from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and sell it at higher price in Pune, he said. The gang would smuggle the ganja by bus or by private vehicles, and was caught while they were waiting for a vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)