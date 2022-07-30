New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Muslim clerics unanimously supported the demand for a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) at the interfaith conference organised by the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) here on Saturday and called for steps against any misuse of social media to promote hatred.

The conference was attended by National security Advisor Ajit Doval who said some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India and every sect of India should feel that "we are a country together".

Also Read | Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment And Agnipath Scheme on August 5.

Syed Naseeruddin Chishty, Chairman All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, said that slogans like 'sar tan se juda' are anti-Islamic. "There is a Taliban thought, it should be countered on the ground instead of closed rooms...Be it PFI or other radcial organisations, the government should ban them," he said.

Another cleric Syed Salman Husaini Nadwi, president of Jamiat Shabab-il-Islam, said Islam stresses religious tolerance. "There is no space for hate and agitation against any religion in India," he said.

Also Read | CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams to Release Tomorrow At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi called for a ban on PFI and all fringe organizations that are involved in anti-India activities and are a threat to peace in society.

"In a country like India only the court is supreme and all religions have to follow and respect the decisions of courts. No religion can dictate to kill another person for the sake of religion," he said.

In its resolution, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council said organisations like the Popular Front of India and any other such fronts, who have been indulging in anti-national activities and creating discord amongst our citizens must be banned and action initiated against them as per law.

The resolution said that targeting any God/Godesses/ Prophets in discussions or debates by anyone should be condemned and dealt with as per law.

The AISSC resolution proposed to create a new body, inclusive of all faiths, to spread the message of peace, harmony and fight against the radical forces.

The resolution recommended that any person or organisation found guilty with evidence of spreading hatred among the communities through any means must be acted upon as per the provisions of law.

In his remarks, Ajit Doval said some elements are trying to create an environment which is hindering India's progress.

"Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They're creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too," Doval said.

"Instead of being mute spectators, we have to work on the ground on our differences along with strengthening our voices. We've to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it and that every religion can be professed with freedom here," he added.

The aim of the dialogue was to have a discussion among the representatives of different faiths - Hindu, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism - about the growing religious intolerance in India.

The AISSC said in its release that the nation is going through tough times because of certain anti-social elements and groups who are trying to distort the image of India as a shining example of unity in diversity.

"India has been the land of various religions and faiths since ages. We share the history of peaceful coexistence. All religions teach fundamentally to love our countrymen without any discrimination. Islam and Sufism have also endorsed this very idea in India since 12th century. There is no space for hate and agitation against any religion in India," the resolution said.

The resolution said it has been observed that social media platforms are being used for promoting hatred against religions and its followers. "We request the government to take serious note and initiate appropriate measures to curb the menace," it said.

The resolution said Islam, Hinduism, Sikhism, Christianity, Jainism, Buddhism and all other religions teach respect for all human beings, to aspire for the common good of humanity.

"In these challenging times, it is the duty of all religious and community leaders to be role models for the present and future generations. All religions and communities need to prosper and co-exist in harmony for our country to realise its potential," it said.

"We propose to create a new body, inclusive of all faiths, to spread the message of peace, harmony and fight against the radical forces. We seek support of everyone in furtherance of our mission," it added.

All India Sufi SajjadaNasheen Council said they have decided to organise various events on regular basis at State and District levels, to spread the message of social and cultural harmony and brotherhood in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)